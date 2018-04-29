Wilma HippsSept. 6, 1933 - Apr. 26, 2018Wilma Jean Hipps, known to family and friends as "Susie", age 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 30, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.Wilma was born on September 6, 1933, in Waco, and lived most of her life there. She moved to the Dallas area a few years ago to be closer to family. Wilma was a woman of faith and was never shy about sharing her love of God. She had a personality that was passionate and animated, which helped to foster many close relationships throughout her life. Her love of family and her strength are what defined her. She was a hairdresser and owner of her own business in Waco. Later she began working with the elderly, which was one of her passions until she retired.Wilma is survived by three children, Patricia Watkins of Plano, Gayla Mills of Allen, and Steven Nichols of Cardiff, Wales; three grandsons, Tyler Mills, Zachary Mills, and Logan Mills, all of Allen; and extended family in Waco. She was loved dearly by the caring staff of Villa Asuncion in Princeton, TX, who cared for her for several years and until she passed. She is now in the loving arms of Jesus and will be reuniting with her dear mother whom she loved so much and with her many siblings and friends.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
