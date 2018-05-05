Shirley Ruth HillJuly 28, 1942 - April 28, 2018Shirley Ruth Hill, 75, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Woodway, Texas. A memorial service will be Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

