Jimmy E. HerringtonDec. 5, 1940 - April 28, 2018Jimmy Eugene Herrington, 77, passes away Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Marlin, Texas. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Marlin with Pastor Cameron Supak officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

