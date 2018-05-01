Jimmy E. HerringtonDec. 5, 1940 - April 28, 2018Jimmy Eugene Herrington, 77, passes away Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Marlin, Texas. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Marlin with Pastor Cameron Supak officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.