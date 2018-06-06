Patricia HensleyJuly 2, 1944 - June 2, 2018Patricia Jane "Pat" Hensley, age 73, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 7, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, with The Rev. Josh Vaughan officiating. Interment will be at North Elm Cemetery in Cameron. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.She was born to the late Robert and Evelyn Maxwell, July 2, 1944. A longtime resident of Waco, Pat was born and raised in Rio Hondo, Texas. She received her bachelor degree from Baylor University and was a school teacher for Waco I.S.D at North Waco Elementary.She was a long-time volunteer at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, serving in many capacities including a children's Sunday School teacher, Neighbor's international program, Pathways ministry, the senior adult committee, senior choir, a member of her Sunday School class and a greeter every Sunday Morning. She was also a site coordinator at Meals on Wheels. She, along with her husband Charles, was an owner of the Book Nook in Lake Air Mall and shared her lifelong love of reading with the community.Pat is survived by her husband, Charles; sister, Shirley Thompson; daughter, Katie and Rob McDonald; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Tripp and daughter, Ann and Brian Grinstead; grandchildren Caroline, Cade, and Claire. She also leaves behind many caring relatives and dear friends.Memorials can be made to the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church 365 Building Fund.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
