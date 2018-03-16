Lorine HendersonMay 4, 1941 - March 9, 2018Services for Mrs. Lorine Henderson will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 17, at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.