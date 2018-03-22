Beatrice Alice HelmMay 2, 1926 - March 20, 2018Beatrice Alice Helm passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 23, at Richfield Christian Church. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 23, at Richfield Christian Church, with Rev. David Story and Rev. Alec Ylitalo officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Beatrice was born May 2, 1926, in Waco, Texas, to Clarence A. and Inez Schuler. Beatrice was educated at College of Mines of the University of Texas. She was a devoted wife and mother her whole life. She enjoyed reading, dancing, bridge, and traveling. During her college years she was crowned Miss College of Mines, Miss El Paso, and Miss Texas. As a founding member of Richfield Christian Church, she was active and loved her church family.She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence A. Schuler; mother, Inez Schuler; and husband, Dr. Lee Helm, Jr.She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Helm Summers; son, Gary Lee Helm of Waco; grandsons, Sandon Helm of Pflugerville and Kevin Walker Helm; and great-granddaughter, Victoria Helm of Georgetown. The Helm family are direct descendants of Bosque John McLennan, nephew of the namesake of McLennan County.Pallbearers are Pete Moffatt, Bill Fuller, Steve Rosas, and Charles Jefferson. Honorary Pallbearers are Minor Helm, Jack Munson, and Jerry Murphy.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
