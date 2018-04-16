Beatriz HelkerJuly 25, 1953 - April 12, 2018Beatriz "Bea" Helker, age 64, of Iredell, Texas, passed away suddenly April 12, 2018, in Iredell, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Clifton, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 16, 2018, at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, at Restland Cemetery in Dallas.She is survived by her husband, Daniel Helker; son, Matthew Mitchell and wife, Danielle; and other relatives. Words of comfort and peace can be sent to the family at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net.Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas, 254-435-2792.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
