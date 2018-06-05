Stephen HeathDec. 4, 1949 - June 2, 2018Stephen Heath, 68, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, June 2, 2018, at a local care center. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 6, at Oakwood Cemetery, with The Rev. Robert Nelson officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Stephen was born, December 4, 1949, in Waco, to John D. and Georgia Lee (Jones) Heath. He loved working with his hands and was a master carpenter. He worked for Khoury Co., Inc. for 35 years. He adored his classic cars, especially his '57 Chevy and his GTO. He was a member of Christian Life Church.He was preceded in death by his father, John Davis Heath; and stepfather, L.B. Bone.Survivors include his mother, Georgia Lee Bone; sisters, Portia Orrick and Sunday Joy Heath; nephews, Jason Dean Stambaugh and Justin Michael Orrick; and great-nephews, Joshua Stambaugh and Miles Stambaugh.The family would like to acknowledge a special thanks to caregivers, Robin Powers, Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital, Providence Hospice and Regent Care.Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.