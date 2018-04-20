Peggy HeadFeb. 14, 1953 - April 14, 2018Peggy Lillian Mayr Head, age 65, daughter of Herbert and Marjorie Mayr, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2018.She is survived in death by her mother, Marjorie Mae Mayr; daughters, Kimberly Land and Kaitlan Head; grandsons Ricky, Jeffrey, Timothy, Billy, and Braxton; and eight siblings.Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 21, at Bruceville Community Church, 583 Old Moody Road, Eddy, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.