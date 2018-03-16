Rev. Carletus HaynesOct. 20, 1945 - March 12, 2018Funeral services for Rev. Carletus Haynes will be at 1 pm, Saturday, March 17, at Elm Grove Baptist Church, Marlin, TX. Viewing from 10 to 6 pm, Friday. March 16, Paul Funeral Home ChapelSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

