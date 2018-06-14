Vera HawkinsJuly 31, 1924 - June 10, 2018Services for Mrs. Vera Hawkins will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 15, 2018 at Carver Park Baptist Church in Waco. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 14, at Littles Funeral Home in Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

