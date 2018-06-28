Travis G. HaverkampMarch 30, 1981 - June 25, 2018Travis Glen Haverkamp, 37, went to his Heavenly home on June 25, 2018. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 30, at Pecan Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Rev. Larry Krueger officiating the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 29, at the funeral home.Travis was born, March 30, 1981, to Garland and Janis (Stewart) Haverkamp. He graduated from LaVega High School in 2000. Travis was loved by all who knew him.Travis is survived by his parents; sister, Kristi Michaelis; nieces, Kalynn and Lanna Wollard; and one nephew, Reid Wollard. He is also survived by his wife, Jennifer Kirkpatrick and children, Jamie and Daniel Brannen and Destiny Jones and Jennifer's parents, Edward and Julie Jones.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Travis's memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Ln, Waco, TX 76705 or Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.