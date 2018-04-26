Dayle Lafayette HaulmanNovember 21, 1919 - April 24, 2018Dayle Lafayette Haulman, 98 of Robinson passed away suddenly on April 24, 2018. Visitation and Graveside services will be Friday, April 27 at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors Friday, April 27 from 10 am to 12 noon at the Mausoleum Chapel with funeral and graveside committal services immediately following.Dayle was born November 21, 1919 to Irving and Bessie Haulman in Sterling, Kansas. He was married on February 5, 1942 to Lela Mae Hutson.He worked and retired from Mosley Machinery in 1981. The "Mosley family" was very dear to him and he maintained many friends through the years. After retirement he went on to work at Monterrey Iron & Metal until just very recently.Dayle was the very definition of a millwright and anyone that knew him would attest there was nothing he could not fix; especially if it had a motor on it. He could make any part, nut or bolt that he needed and loved working with engines both large and small. He built and assembled many car-crushing, metal-crushing, baling machines found at most scrap yards. He designed and built his Ford-blue tractor and all the accessory parts needed for scooping dirt, wood shavings, and rotary tilling the garden. His other passion was cutting very large oak trees and with his homemade log splitter cutting that wood to precisely 18" to be used for heat in his wood burning stove. This helped tremendously in maintaining a balmy 85-degrees in the house all year. He received a lot of joy from working; and he did work hard. There were very few that could work all day and night with him on any given day.There is nearly nothing we can think of, that he did not know how to do or had not done, including airplane repairs and inspections during WWII while serving in the Army/Air Corp. He worked as a lumberjack in Redding CA, worked in a saw-mill, spent time with his brother mining for gold, worked as a migrant worker picking avocado, oranges, and other seasonal fruit in California. He hopped trains to ride the railroad tracks, lived with the hobos there, and drove a car with wooden wheels. He would randomly stop on the side of road and spend hours collecting rocks and petrified wood pieces, and traveled to many countries overseas and visited 48 of the 50 states.He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Lela, and three brothers and one sister.Dayle is survived by his daughter, Norma; one brother, Walter 'Buddy' of Denver Colorado; grandchildren, Cherie Reed and husband, Larry, and Brenda Horn and husband, Paul. He has numerous great and great-great grand-children.We want to thank all of his family and friends. We also invite you to leave a message or memory on the online guestbook at www.wacofhmp.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
