Marilyn Marie HarwellOct. 14, 1932 - May 24, 2018Marilyn Marie Harwell, 85, of Abbott passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Providence Health Care Center in Waco. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.A lifelong resident of Abbott, Marilyn was born there on October 14, 1932 to James Barney and Elgia Marie (Morris) Russell and graduated from Abbott High School in 1949. On June 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Alvin Clinton Harwell and he preceded her in death on January 28, 2011.Before transferring her church membership to First United Methodist Church in West, Marilyn was a long time member of Abbott United Methodist Church. A people person, she was always lending a helping hand to those in need. In her spare time, she enjoyed making ceramics.Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Billy Gene Russell.Survivors include her son, Glenn Harwell; two brothers, Robert Lynn Russell and wife, Susan, and Morris Russell and wife, Mary Mae; sister-in-law, Beth Russell Richcreek; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 411 West Pine Street, West, TX 76691. Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.