Barbara HarveyNov. 11, 1936 - June 1, 2018Barbara "Bobbie" Harvey, 81, of Waco, passed away, Friday, June 1, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones. Private services are planned.Bobbie was born, November 11, 1936, in Waco, graduated from Waco High and attended Baylor University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Bobbie was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons; and sister.Bobbie is survived by both family and friends who loved her very much. She will be missed tremendously but never forgotten.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

