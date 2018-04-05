Betty Jane HarrottAug. 23, 1933 - March 31, 2018Betty Jane Harrott, 84, passed away March 31, 2018, at Providence Hospital following a brief illness. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 7, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., April 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Betty was born in Thornton, Texas, August 23, 1933, to Walter and Opal Jane Rascoe Gill. At the age of 6, her family moved to Dallas, where she attended school. Betty married Thomas J. Harrott in Dallas on November 6, 1954. Tom's traveling career with General Motors moved the family to many different cities and states where she raised their children. In 1976, they moved to Teague, Texas, where they owned and operated Harrott Buick-Pontiac-Chevrolet, Inc., until they retired in 1995. Upon retirement they moved to Waco.Betty loved WRS Athletic Club staff and members of the water aerobics class. She was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club. She also enjoyed the Sunday school class at the First Woodway Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Gill and Opal Jane Gill; siblings, Francis Pearl Gill Morris and Walter Joe Gill; and husband of forty-four years, Thomas J. Harrott.She is survived by her children, Jerry Harrott and wife, Irina, of Seattle, Washington, J.W. Harrott and fiancé, Khanh Nguyen, of Delano, California, and Nancy and husband, Greg Khoury, of Waco; and grandchildren, Rebecca Harrott, and Christopher Harrott and wife, Stephanie, of Seattle.Our family thanks the staff at Hillcrest Surgical ICU, Wesley Woods Rehabilitation Center Bluebonnet wing and Providence Hospital Floor 4 East for the care you provided our Mother.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
