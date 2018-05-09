Sarah HarrisApril 13, 1933 - May 6, 2018Sarah Harris, 85, passed away Sunday May 6, 2018 in Livingston, Texas. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 10 at Crawford Cemetery, 479 Jewel Patton Dr., Crawford, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Harris; parents, Clarence and Sally Walters; brother, Marvin Walters; and sister, Loree Lee.Sarah is survived by her daughter, Mickie Parker; son, David Harris; four grandchildren, Clay, Chris, Josh, and Laurie Beth; five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Charlee Beth, Tucker, Cash, and Chayne. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
