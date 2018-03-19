Patsy HareJuly 18, 1940 - March 16, 2018Patsy Darlene Blanchard Hare, age 77, of Gatesville, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at White Mound Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Wallace and Maurice Magee officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery.Patsy was the youngest of the nine children born to Steven William Blanchard and Bertha Anderson Blanchard of Mound, Texas. As a young girl she attended Mound School. After attending Gatesville High School, she met her future husband Ken Hare while working in the Gatesville Drug Store. She began her married life in Euless, Texas and later became a mother of two children Sherri and Brent. After several years she relocated back to Gatesville.Patsy was a whimsical, creative, free spirit that loved people and enjoyed life's adventures. Her great pleasures in life were cooking, sewing, gardening, bargain hunting, negotiating, and smoking. Seriously. She was happy to listen to your problems, give advice, and loved to laugh. Her career included being a housewife, teaching arts and crafts at the State School for Boys, making/selling ceramics, and a private healthcare giver for several years. Symbolically, she passed from this earth on 3-16, and is now in Heaven.She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alma Ferris, Don Faye Webb, Alpha Lee Holcomb; brother, Hardy Blanchard; and son-in-law, Ralph Williams.She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Williams; son, Brent Hare and wife, Mary; sisters, Sue Magee and Wyonna Miller; brothers, Fred Blanchard and Carl Blanchard; grandchildren, Stephen Williams, Thomas Williams, Veronica Williams, Phoenix Hare; and many nephews and nieces.Memorials may be made to Gatesville Church of Christ, 2417 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528 or White Mound Baptist Church, P.O. Box 103, Mound, TX 76558.A special expression of thanks from Patsy's family is extended to the caregivers at Hillside Medical Lodge.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
