Olene HardinJuly 16, 1917 - March 7, 2018Olene Gray Hardin passed away, age 100, March 7, 2018, at Ridgecrest Retirement and Health Care Center in Waco. She was born in Mart, Texas, to Thomas E. Roberts and Nora Mae Lowe Roberts on July 16, 1917. She moved to Waco at the age of seven years, where she lived the rest of her life. She was the last of eight children.Olene graduated from Waco High School in 1936. She worked for Waco Chevrolet for six years. She met her first husband Ralph E. "Doc" Gray there. He passed away in 1963. They had one son Ralph E. Gray II. Olene worked for Texas Employment Commission for 36 years before her retirement. In 1971, she married Lewis J. Hardin. He died in 1987.Olene was a long time member of St. John's Methodist Church in the Couples' Class and later was a member of Central United Methodist Church in the Samaritan Class. She and Lew were members of the China, Burma, and India Veterans Organization. Olene enjoyed playing bridge at Harrison Center and Hamilton House. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Mu Rho, and Xi Eta Psi chapters for many years,She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lena Belle Shelby, Leo Nora Smith, and Cleta Roberts; brothers, Harold and Virgil Roberts; two infant boys; both husbands; and her son.She is survived by one grandson Ralph E. Gray II, of Austin; three great-grandchildren; niece and caregiver, Linda Shelby Lyons of Crawford; niece, Barbara Roberts Montgomery of Cypress; nephew, Randy Roberts and wife, Becky, of Abilene; great-nieces, Diana Waggoner and husband, Mark, of Waco,, Debbie Holter and husband, Rich, of Ohio, Becky McKee of Crawford, Erin Williams, and husband, Chad of Flowermound; great-nephew, Everett Shelby and wife, Stacie of Sulphur Springs; step-daughter-in-law, Linda Hardin Davidson and husband, Wayne, of Burleson; and many other family members.Olene donated her body to science through the Willed Body Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Memorial service will be determined at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff of Ridgecrest and Interim Hospice for their care.Memorials may be sent to Central United Methodist Church in Waco or to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in HoustonSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
