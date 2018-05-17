Carole Lee Cartlidge HardemanJan. 11, 1940 - May 14, 2018Carole Lee Cartlidge Hardeman, 78, of Waco, died peacefully Monday, May 14, 2018 after complications with pancreatic cancer.The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Avenue, in Waco with The Rev. Raymond Joe Waldon officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. Please join her friends during a reception that will be held after the inurnment at 2725 Mountainview Drive, in Waco.Carole was born January 11, 1940 to Starling and Myrtle Cartlidge in Athens and spent her childhood in Rusk. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.She began her career as an educator and achieved the title of Director of Special Education for the Connally Independent School District. Carole also thrived as an avid real estate investor.Carole had a passion for living life to its fullest. She was known for her skills on the dance floor, but even more so, she danced her way through life with a happy heart. She loved her puppies, her family, her friends and her 50's music. But oh, how she loved her bling! Carole was happiest when she was dolled up with a party to attend. She enjoyed cruising the seas at least a dozen times a year as a Royal Caribbean Pinnacle Cruise Member. When on land, her social calendar was rarely empty as she filled her days playing Bridge or teaching numerous folks how to play the game. No appointment was kept, or meeting met, when there was a Bridge game going on.Her dear, loving husband, Edward Lent Hardeman, preceded her in death in 2014.Carole is survived by her furry ball of love, Baylee; her best friend and chosen sister, Retha Tucker; step-daughters, Teresa Hardeman Martin and husband, John, and Elizabeth Hardeman Beach and husband, Andy; stepson, Lent Allen Hardeman and wife, Desiree; step grandchildren, Elizabeth Martin Pickard and husband, Dean, Rebekah Martin Van Someren and husband, Ben, Rachel Martin Santee and husband, Justin, Justin Martin, Carole Beach and Thomas Beach; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Madeline, Olivia, Ali, Jack and Maverick.,Carole lived. She laughed. She loved. As for the Tucker family, she will always reign supreme as our loving Aunt Carole.In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions in Carole's memory may be directed to St. Paul's Episcopal Day School, 517 Columbus Avenue, Waco, TX 76701.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.