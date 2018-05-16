Carole Lee Cartlidge HardemanJanuary 11, 1940 - May 14, 2018Carole Lee Cartlidge Hardeman, 78, of Waco, died peacefully after complications with pancreatic cancer.The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Raymond Joe Waldon officiating.A complete obituary is forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.