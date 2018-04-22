James Craig HallAug. 20, 1971 - April 18, 2018James "Craig" Hall, 46, of Hutto, formerly of Hewitt, went to be with our Lord & Savior on April 18, 2018. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., at Grace Gardens in Woodway, TX, with Rev. Bob Rainey officiating.Craig was born on August 20, 1971 to Rex Hall & Judy Deeds Hall in Brownwood, TX. He graduated from Midway High School, class of 1989, and continued his education at McLennan Community College, transferring to Baylor University, then graduating with a degree in Human Resources in May of 1995.He married the love of his life, Stacey Shelton on June 12, 2015. They first met in 1993, while Craig worked at Gordon's Jewelers across from Stacey, who worked at Zale's. They reconnected in 2011 and have been inseperable ever since.Craig adored his nieces, Jaycie Jackson, and Alaina Shelton. He was know as "The best uncle ever". Craig's true passion was music. He loved to sing to his family, friends and especially his wife. He was also an avid fisherman, as his love of fishing started at a very early age. He loved the annual fishing trip to the coast with his dad and his Maw Maw.They fished for trout and redfish for many years. As a young child, Craig loved playing Little League baseball and made many life long friends doing so. He also loved his Baylor Bears. He watched them religiously where ever he was, proudly wearing his green and gold-even in Austin. Craig was well known for his laughter, sense of humor, and bright smile. He will truly be missed by all.Craig is survived by his loving wife, Stacey; parents, Rex and Judy Hall; sister, Stacey Roberts and husband, Greg; niece Jaycie Jackson; in-laws, David Shelton and wife Diane; brother-in-law, Mike Shelton and wife Disa; and youngest niece, Alaina Shelton; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
