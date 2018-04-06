Glynn W. HallAug. 8, 1928 - April 4, 2018Glynn W. Hall, 89, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2018. Per Dad's request, Lake Shore Funeral Home will handle his remains. Dad requested a graveside service which will be held at Rosemound Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 7, 2018. Dad's brother, Lloyd Hall, will officiate.Dad was born in Waco, Texas to Lloyd and Linnie Hall and grew up on South 3rd Street. He graduated from Waco High School and went to college at the University of Texas as an engineering student. He was home for the summer of 1950 where he met our mother at the Chicken Shack on the old Dallas Highway. By the end of summer, they were engaged and on December 23, 1950 they married. Later, they moved to Chicago and Dad started working in the plastics industry for 29 years. They helped start a church in west Chicago, Illinois that remains in existence today. When they moved back to Waco years later, they started attending First Baptist Church and started a Sunday school class for the mentally challenged. This class grew and was an important ministry for the church and community. On March 29, 1990, our mother, Jeanne M. Hall, passed away after almost 40 years of marriage. To keep busy, Dad started volunteering at the Gospel Café doing whatever was asked of him. He enjoyed going to game night at the church and playing dominoes. He was later introduced to Betty Rushing whom he married in 1993. After a lengthy illness, she passed away.Dad was the most caring, unselfish man who always put The Lord and his family first in his life. On January 15, 2018 our family made the difficult decision to take Dad to Quality Care nursing facility where he received physical and occupational therapy.Dad was a gentleman and a man of God who is survived by son, Gary G. Hall of Waco; daughter, Beverly J. Hall of Gatesville; son, Kenneth L. Hall and wife, Karen of Waco, and brother, Lloyd Hall of Temple. Dad is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grands.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church and the Gospel Cafe, Waco, Texas.Sign the guest book at www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
