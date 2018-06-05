Emery E. HallFeb. 21, 1931 - June 3, 2018Emery E. Hall, 87, of Waco, passed away Sunday June 3, 2018, with family by his side. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay, Waco, with Pastor Peter Kolb officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

