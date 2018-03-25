Evelyn Maler HaislerSept. 6, 1932 - Mar. 21, 2018Evelyn Agnes (Maler) Haisler, age 85, of Elm Mott, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at her residence. Funeral services held 10 a.m., Monday, March 26, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at West Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.Evelyn was born September 6, 1932 near Rogers Hill, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Kral) Maler. She was a graduate of Abbott High School. On September 13, 1950 she was united in marriage to Nelson Lee Haisler Sr. in West. Nelson preceded her in death on December 31, 1995. Nelson and Evelyn owned Haisler Roofing and she sold Amway for many years until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, sewing, dancing, gardening and just being in the outdoors. It brought her great joy to gather with family and friends for many games of bingo, Skip-Bo, and "42" dominoes. She especially loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and attend all of their sporting events. Evelyn was THE BEST MOTHER THAT ANY GIRL COULD EVER ASK FOR IN THE WORLD and she will be dearly missed by all.Survivors include her sons, Nelson L. Haisler Jr. and Michael Haisler, both of Elm Mott; sister, Marie Sexton; grandchildren, Lindsey Mulcahy and husband, Shane, Tasha Worley and husband, Obie, Mandy Miller and husband, Chris, and Eric Haisler; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Hunter, Shawnice, Brittany, Obie Jr., Brieanna, and Bailey; great-grandson, Cason; and many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen For The Cure. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
