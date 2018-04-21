Brenda Jo HaigoodSept. 19, 1945 - April 17, 2018Brenda Jo Haigood, 72, of Robinson, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 23, 2018, at Robinson Cemetery, Robinson, Texas. The family will receive visitors 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Brenda was born September 19, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to Owen Bryant and Bobbie Jo Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Jerry Anderson.Brenda is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Haigood; son, Billy Wayne Haigood; grandson, Tannon Kade Haigood; and sisters, Anita McHargue and Frances Evans.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

