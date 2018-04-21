Brenda Jo HaigoodSept. 19, 1945 - April 17, 2018Brenda Jo Haigood, 72, of Robinson, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 23, 2018, at Robinson Cemetery, Robinson, Texas. The family will receive visitors 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Brenda was born September 19, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to Owen Bryant and Bobbie Jo Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Jerry Anderson.Brenda is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Haigood; son, Billy Wayne Haigood; grandson, Tannon Kade Haigood; and sisters, Anita McHargue and Frances Evans.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.