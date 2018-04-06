Robert Hahn Sr.May 24, 1941 - March 26, 2018Robert Christopher Hahn Sr. passed away at the age of 76 in Hewitt, TX on Monday, March 26, 2018. The family held a private memorial service for him.He was born on May 24, 1941 in Yonkers, NY. His parents, Robert Bernhardt Hahn and Ruth Van Schoonis, as well as his sister, Diane Caro, precede him in death.He married Janet Helen Dorish in New York City, NY on June 8, 1963 and they remained together until September 25, 2001. On December 31, 2003 he married Barbara Koelker in Fredericksburg, Texas.Robert C. Hahn Sr. enlisted into the US Navy on August 25, 1960 and retired on June 8, 1970. During his service career he was awarded a Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal in Cuba, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal as well as numerous others.He had a nomad spirit and lived in Virginia while working at The Pentagon. Then he began his career with Lockheed Missiles & Space, moving to Austin, Texas, St. Mary's, Georgia and Iuka, Mississippi. Before retiring he worked in Albuquerque, New Mexico for Boeing and Honeywell Defense & Space.He retired from 9 to 5 jobs to work back in Texas and enjoy life; the greatest part being the adoption of his great grandson as a baby, Landon Hahn, who is currently seven years old.He is survived by his son, Bob Jr; daughter, Jean Marie and Dan Felder; grandchildren, Kyle and Chelsea Hahn, Trinity, Joshua, and Destiny Felder; and adopted great grandson, Landon Hahn.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
