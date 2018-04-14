Barbara Koelker HahnApril 22, 1944 - March 24, 2018IN LOVING MEMORYIt is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Kay Koelker Hahn announces her untimely passing at her home in Hewitt, Texas, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the age of 73.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Grace Koelker (nee Grimes): sister, Marce Manning; and brother, David Koelker.Barbara was born on April 22, 1944, in Granite City, Illinois, and graduated from Venice High School in 1962. She was a dispatcher for Hurst PD, worked Tech Pubs for Lockheed Martin, received a certificate for Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and worked for Home Instead Senior care. These are just a few of her many accomplishments.Barbara was a beautiful, loving, caring and fun woman. She was very family oriented and was the glue that held everyone together. One of her favorite things was having her family together for the holidays. She always seemed to find the good in a bad situation and everyone could count on her if they needed anything. She had a smile that could light up a room and many adored her.Barbara was survived by her brother, Bud Koelker; children, Rhonda Brooks McGinty, Cathy and Keith Hall, Michael and Heidi Brooks, and Landon Hahn; adopted great-grandson; grandchildren, Brandi and Mark Power, Kris and Denise Kendall, Lil' Rob and Amanda Reusch, Alyssa Davis, Nathan and Jason Brooks; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Shelby, Damon, Curtis, Payton, and Karsyn; many nieces, nephews, cousins as well as many other family members and friends.There will be a private family service and a celebration of life after April 22, 2018.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
