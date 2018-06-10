Margarette GuthrieJune 22, 1919 - June 6, 2018Margarette Erwin Guthrie 98, of Waco, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 11, 2018, at First Baptist Church Robinson, 104 E Stegall Dr., with Pastor Micheal Moore officiating. Burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr.She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Bessie Erwin; husband, James O. Guthrie; son, Bobby Guthrie; daughter, Linda Dodwell; three brothers and one sister.She is survived by her daughters, Kay Eddelman and husband, Roy, and May Russell and husband, Phil; grandchildren, Kim Perry and husband, Tom, Dawn Hofer and husband, Jimmy, Scooter Dodwell and wife, Jodi, David Guthrie and wife, Tammy, Danny Guthrie, Mike Guthrie and wife, Lacey, Brice Russell and wife, Jacqui, and Lauren Gordon and husband, Trevor; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Guthrie.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Margarette's name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123The family wishes to thank the staff at Ridgecrest and Providence Hospice for the excellent and loving care of Margarette during this difficult time.For full obit please visit www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.