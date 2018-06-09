Margarette GuthrieJune 22, 1919 - June 6, 2018Margarette Erwin Guthrie, 98, of Waco, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 11, at First Baptist Church Robinson, 104 E Stegall Dr., with Pastor Micheal Moore officiating. Burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. For full obit please visit www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

