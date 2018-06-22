Larry GuthrieMay 5, 1934 - June 19, 2018Larry Guthrie peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving wife and adoring daughters, Tuesday June 19, 2018, in Providence Hospital. The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, due to Larry and Sharlie's home church, Holy Spirit Episcopal, being remodeled. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A luncheon reception will be held after the burial at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.Larry Guthrie was born, May 5, 1934, to S.J. and Opal Guthrie in Waco, Texas. He attended Reicher and Waco High School. He then graduated from Baylor University Suma Cum Laude and received a master's in business from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. This put Larry in the path of the love of his life— a beautiful young Dallas school teacher, Sharlie Ann Luna. They met on a blind date and had the romance you only see in movies. Sharlie loves to tell about the huge gestures he made. She set off with two friends on a six-week European tour a few months after they met. Larry had a letter and flowers waiting at every port of call. He even sent flowers to Sharlie's mother. They married in June of 1958 and began their life in Waco.They had two daughters, Allison and Merrill. Larry was the kind of dad that never missed a school activity or sports event. Allison loves to recall days of playing on the Vanguard basketball team. Larry and Sharlie would drive to each little town and watch the team lose most of the time by thirty or forty points. Merrill was a cheerleader, so of course, Larry drove to every game when she was in school.Larry took over the family real estate development business, S.J. Guthrie Company, after his father, S.J., passed away. He continued to be an important part of the Waco business community and served on many boards. He served on the Caritas board, The Cameron Park Zoo board, and Citizen's National Bank board, to name a few. He was very active in his church, Holy Spirit Episcopal Church. He was in the vestry and served as senior warden. He loved Baylor football and was a BU scholarship donor. But, he was especially partial to Baylor basketball. Larry and Sharlie loved traveling to games with the Fast Break Club. The Guthrie Baylor Homecoming parties on North Ridge were legendary. He had a close knit group of Baylor fraternity brothers and their wives and children who never missed a homecoming. He was a very sharp dresser. He loved James Bond and his "shaken not stirred" martinis. He loved his sports cars and his 1955 Thunderbird was in the family for thirty years. (Oh, if that car could talk!) He had the biggest watch collection ever. There was a Swatch and a festive tie to match every outfit. He hated socks and had a well-known "wedding virus" that always manifested when he did not want to wear socks and ties. There was no other flat top like Larry's. A special few were allowed to touch it.Larry loved to spoil his family with vacations— especially to the Caribbean. He would agree to explore whatever new island Sharlie found in her travel magazines. When asked his favorite travel memory, Larry is quick to answer. He took her to Bora-Bora for their twenty-fifth anniversary. Larry and Sharlie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 9th. His kindness and generosity are the hallmarks of his character. He sponsored several children through Family Legacy, gave to countless charities, and offered anything he had to any friend. The Guthrie house, under Larry's guidance and love, was always a shelter to any friend or creature. Larry Guthrie was a prince of a man. Words cannot describe the gigantic hole he leaves in our hearts. But, Sharlie, Allison, and Merrill and all his many friends can take comfort that he is on a Caribbean beach with a frozen drink, listening to reggae with his favorite little dog, Casey.He was preceded in death by parents, Opal and S.J. Guthrie; brother, Richard Guthrie; and twin sons, Kirk and Kevin.He is survived by sister, Janice Knapp and husband, Mark, of Waco; his wife, Sharlie Ann Luna; his daughter, Allison Guthrie and partner, Susan Bailes, of Denton and Merrill Swenke and husband, Kevin, of Dallas; and three grandsons of whom he was so proud, Cole Swenke of Dallas, Grant Swenke of Dallas, and Ryan Swenke of Dallas.The family would like to thank all of Larry's angels in the last years and months. Mark, Clint, and Irene, we especially feel blessed you are in our lives.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caritas, 300 South 15th, Waco TX 76701, The Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 North 4th, Waco TX 76707, the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres, Waco TX 76710, or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
