Virginia Koval GuralSept. 27, 1914 - June 22, 2018Virginia Koval Gural, age 103, peacefully passed away on Friday night, June 22, 2018. She was surrounded by family singing spiritual songs and praying the Lord's prayer at her daughter's home in Woodway, Texas. In 1914 Virginia was born at home, in Ellsworth, Pennsylvania, to Anna Morosky Koval and John Koval. She was the oldest of three children.Virginia graduated from East High School in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1932. She then relocated to Detroit, Michigan where she thoroughly enjoyed creating pastries in a local bakery. She was pursued there by the love of her life, Joseph Gural.After marrying Joe on July 21st, 1941, she moved to Cokeburg, Pennsylvania where she resided in the same house for 69 years. In this home she raised her two children, Bob and Jo-Ann, and had her grandchildren, Bob, Tim, B.J. and Paul visit often. She cooked many meals for family and friends, including pierogies, stuffed cabbage, and blackberry pies that you could pick up a slice to eat. Her culinary talents extended beyond the home. Virginia was a cook for Century Inn, a historic establishment located on the Old National Road in Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania.After the death of her husband, Joe, in 1991, Virginia was able to live by herself in Cokeburg due to the services provided by the Bentleyville, Pennsylvania Senior Citizens who provided, transportation, meals, fellowship and another place to help serve others food.In 2010, she moved to Woodway, Texas, to live with her daughter and husband, Jim. Virginia contributed to the lives of her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for many years. The great grandchildren include Garrett, Abbie, Zachary, and Zoe.At the age of 97, Virginia became active in the Harrison Senior Center where she served food to the younger members for eight years. She was constantly on the move: cleaning the kitchen, doing her laundry, and helping others up to days before her passing. Virgina Gural embodied the ideal of a strong work ethic, conservation of resources, using wealth wisely and always making something productive of the day.Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and John Koval; brother, Joseph Koval; sister, Florence Swasko; and husband, Joseph Gural.She is survived by her son, Robert and wife, Cheryl Gural; daughter, Jo-Ann, and husband, Jim Williams; grandsons: Bob Gural, Tim Gural, and B.J. Williams; and Paul and wife, Caryn Williams, in addition to all her great-grandchildren.Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., and funeral service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco, Texas. She will travel to Western Pennsylvania and have the graveside service Thursday, July 5, at Beallsville Cemetery in Beallsville, Pennsylvania.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia Gural to either Senior Center or the Waco, TX Providence Hospice would be appreciated. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the individuals of each of these three organizations for enhancing the life of Virginia.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.