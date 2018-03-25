Stanley B. GunnJune 27, 1926 - March 22, 2018Stanley B. Gunn, of Robinson, Texas, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Thursday evening, March 22, 2018. He was surrounded by his loving family in his final moments.A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Robinson, Texas 76706, followed by a graveside burial at Robinson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, at the funeral home.Stanley was born June 27, 1926, in Loraine, Texas, to William Bishop and Willie Apolona Gunn. On January 28, 1950, he married Elizabeth Turner in San Angelo, Texas. They most recently celebrated their sixty-eighth wedding anniversary. Stanley deeply loved his country and was a two-time Navy war veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. After coming home, he was a district sales manager at Morton Foods for thirty-six years. Taking early retirement, he and his best friend, Dawson Stafford ran a lawn and landscaping business until Stanley was 88 years of age.He prioritized taking care of and loving other people, often in the form of making his neighborhood more beautiful. You would frequently find him planting flowers, feeding birds, and even mowing other people's yards without their permission. He also enjoyed studying the Bible and spending time with his family and was always ready for a friendly (and competitive) game of Forty-Two.Stanley is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; and daughters, Lori Quinn and husband, Walt Quinn of Nashville, Tennessee, and Merri Ann Bailey and husband, Martin Bailey of Hewitt, Texas; as well as four grandchildren, Caitlin Quinn, Chase Bailey, Connor Quinn, and Beth Ann Bailey. Elizabeth and Stanley were members of New Road Church of Christ and previously Lake Shore Church of Christ for many years. Stanley was baptized in 1963 at the Colorado Street Church of Christ in San Angelo, Texas.We want to give special thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice and to all of his wonderful caregivers who made his life easier toward the end, especially Tammy, Isaac, Sonya, and Linda.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
