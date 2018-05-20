Ruth GrossmannAug. 13, 1921 - May 15, 2018Ruth Grossmann passed away on May 15, 2018.Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Raymond Paul Grossmann; father, Erich H. F. Arnold; mother, Selma Deiss Arnold; brothers, Erich R. Arnold and Glenwood Arnold; and sisters, Pearl Sherrod and Adina CoxShe is survived by her sister, Irmgard Althof; many nieces and nephews.Ruth was born in Greenvine, Texas. As the oldest child, Ruth helped on the farm and could drive a tractor when she was 13, and was responsible for helping to care for all her younger siblings. She was a hard worker living in hard times. Ruth later worked in sewing factories. She was a good seamstress and made much of her own clothes. Toward the end, she was prepared and looking forward to her final journey to her heavenly home, and well-deserved rest.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.