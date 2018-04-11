Thomas Booth GrossNov. 14, 1947 - April 5, 2018Thomas Booth Gross, age 70, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018. He resided in Bedford, Texas. Tom was born, November 14, 1947, in Waco, Texas, to Dorothy Redding and William Presley Gross.Tom graduated from Richfield High School in Waco, in 1966, and attended Baylor University where he earned a B.S. in Business. Tom participated in the family grocery business in Waco for many years. He was married at this time to Phyllis Emmons Gross and they had two children Robert and Amy. They later moved to Memphis, where he worked with MS Carriers.After retirement, Tom became an active member in his recovery fellowship in Waco. After meeting Jane Overby, they moved with his mother to Bedford, Texas. They become involved in their recovery community in their new home and shared their experience, strength, and hope with many others. Tom enjoyed going to the beach, where he got to spend time with his granddaughters. His other love was baseball and watching his grandsons play all their sports. A special joy in his life was Jane's daughter, Emily Florio and her daughter, Sophie.He is survived by his partner, Jane Overby; mother, Dorothy Gross; brother, Charles Gross and wife, Barbara, of Richardson, Texas; son, Robert Gross and wife, Angie of Savannah, Georgia, and their two daughters, Lydia and Jenna; daughter, Amy Anderson and husband, Bernard of Chandler, Arizona, and their two sons, Gavin and Shane; and his niece and nephews, whom he adored.Thank you for all your prayers and thoughts at this time, as this is what helps the family during these dark hours. But as we are sad, we are also joyful. Joy for the lessons he taught each of us and for the example that he was. Joy that he did not suffer or decline, but instead was positive and able to spend his time doing what her loved. He made a difference for so many, many people.J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home523 S. Main St.Grapevine, TX 76051(817) 481-2525Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
