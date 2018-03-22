Trent Patrick GrimesAug. 17, 1966 - Feb. 18, 2018The family of Trent, wishes to thank all for the random acts of kindness shown during our time of bereavement. Your prayers, calls, cards, visits and hugs were all much appreciated.To God be the GloryThe Grimes-WhitfieldFamily

