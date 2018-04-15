Joyce GriffinFeb. 14, 1952 - April 12, 2018Joyce Griffin, 66, of Lorena passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 17, at the Funeral Home.Joyce was born, February 14, 1952, to Joseph Walker, Sr. and Phyllis Holt in Cincinnati, Ohio. She married Robert Lee Griffin, Jr. on May 11, 1979 in Denver, CO. Joyce spent 20 years as a military wife moving from the east coast to the west coast and living everywhere in between. She retired from the VA after 20 years of service. Joyce was a member of numerous organizations, being the past president for the Women's Auxiliary for the VFW Post 6008, the past president for District 29, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Walker, Sr. and Phyllis; brother, Joseph Walker, Jr.Joyce is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Bobby; sister, Ruth Moncrief and husband, Lee; brother, Jim Walker and wife, Janet; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
