Cathryn GrierMarch 25, 1930 - April 19, 2018Cathryn Grier, 88, was called home to Heaven on April 19, 2018, after a lengthy illness with her siblings by her side.Cathryn was born March 25, 1930, in Muleshoe, Texas, to Mabel and Palmer Burreson. She married the love of her life, Lynn Grier, in 1949. Cathryn and Lynn celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary October 8, 2017. In 1958 they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Pamela.Cathryn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pam; and sisters, Dola Blum and Ruthhelen Vise.She is survived by her loving husband, Lynn; siblings, Ralph Burreson, Cora Wilson, Arazella Lyster and husband, Robert; sister-in-law, Debra Burreson; and numerous nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren.There will be a memorial service in the future.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.