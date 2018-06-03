Sandra GreerJuly 17, 1945 - June 1, 2018Sandra Greer, 72, of Burleson, formerly of Waco, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018 in Burleson. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service.View the complete obituary at LakeShoreFH.com .Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.