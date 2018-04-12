Shepherd Green, IIIJune 2, 1964 - April 8, 2018Shepherd Green, III, 53, of Clifton, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Clifton with Father Xavier Silvadasan as Celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date. Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 13, 2018 at Clifton Funeral Home.Born June 2, 1964 in Gardena, CA, he was the son of Angela Perez Green and Shepherd Green, Jr. After growing up in Gardena he moved to Las Cruces and graduated from Mesa High School, he moved to Las Cruces, NM for a time. On July 30, 2016, Shepherd was united in marriage to Lisa Diane Agin in Las Vegas, NV. Prior to owning his own business, Green Air AC and Heating in Clifton, he was employed at Lochridge Priest. A hardworking, honest, and dependable pillar of the community, Shepherd loved Clifton and providing AC and heat to everyone. An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed playing in the local basketball league, coaching Little Dribblers, being a member of the Waco Chapter Basketball Referees, and umpiring softball. Shepherd will be greatly missed not only by his family but by his community. He presented a strong presence but had a gentle heart and kind eyes. Doing what he could to help anyone, he sponsored and participated in many community charity events. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Clifton.Preceding him in death was his mother, Angela P. Green. Shepherd loved his family wholeheartedly.Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lisa Green; father, Shepherd Green, Jr.; two children, Erica Green and Shepherd Green, IV; three step-children, Halie Richmond, Michaela Agin, and Andrea Agin; three brothers, Michael, Rick, and Robert; four sisters, Leticia, Colleen, Nikki, Victoria; ten nephews; twelve nieces; seven uncles; twelve aunts; and a host of cousins.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
