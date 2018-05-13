Doyle D. GravesJune 25, 1935 - May 8, 2018Doyle Graves, 82, of Artesia, New Mexico, a former long time resident of Iredell, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Funeral services at 11 a.m., Monday, May 14, Iredell First Baptist Church. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 13, at Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian. Burial, Mitchell Cemetery, Iredell.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

