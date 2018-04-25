Archie Alvin Goodman, Jr.Jan. 6, 1929 - April 17, 2018Archie Alvin Goodman, Jr., 89, of Elm Mott, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at his residence.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 28, at Meadow Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Rd, in Robinson, with Dr. Cary Killough, Senior Pastor officiating.Archie was born January 6, 1929 in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, to Archie Alvin Goodman and Ada Bessie Cox Goodman. Archie proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Upon returning home, he worked for TP&L for 36 years then he spent 10 years at MCC.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister.Archie is survived by his sons, Archie Alvin Goodman, III and wife, Susan, of Mart, and David Alan Goodman and wife, Suzann, of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Sunshine Polanco, David Goodman Jr., Archie Goodman IV, and Richard Goodman; and great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Luke, Eli, Audriel, Mariette, and Hannah.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Meadow Brook Baptist Church in Archie's memory.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
