Claudia GoochFeb. 21, 1946 - April 30, 2018Funeral services for Claudia Ann New-Gooch will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N. 6th St., Waco, TX. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 4, at Little's Mortuary, 408 Ashburn.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

