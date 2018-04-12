Michael T. Gonzales, Sr.Oct. 1, 1950 - April 10, 2018Michael T. "Bumper" Gonzales, Sr., 67, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Gabriel Dominguez officiating, burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 13, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.Bumper was born, in Waco, Texas, October 1, 1950, to John G. and Eloise (Tovar) Gonzales. He attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High School. He was an outstanding musician, playing with some of the leading Tejano, and Blues bands in the southwest. Touring from Louisiana to California.He was preceded in death by his father; nephew, John Paul Gonzales; and other relatives.Bumper is survived by his loving mother; daughters, Anissa Herrera, Atrissa Gonzales, Atissa Gonzales and Micaela Gonzales; son, Michael A. Gonzales, Jr., and wife Monica; 17 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Salinas and husband, Eloy; brothers, Johnny Gonzales and wife, Gloria, and Nick Gonzales and wife, Lisa.Pallbearers are: Michael A. Gonzales, Jr., Michael A. Gonzales III, Emmitt Herrera, Johnny Ray Chavez, Christopher Gonzales and Juan Ramirez.Honorary Pallbearers are: Raymond Tovar, Johnny Gonzales, and Nick Gonzales.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.