Jesse Ortiz GonzalesOct. 15, 1928 - Feb. 16, 2018"Uncle Jesse" was an Air Force Veteran, devoted Dallas Cowboy fan, Dr Pepper retiree. He was one of a kind, always quick to joke. Father figure to some, loved by so many, Uncle Jess will be remembered by all. Family celebrated his life February 21, 2018 in Marlin, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.