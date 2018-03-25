Jesse Ortiz GonzalesOct. 15, 1928 - Feb. 16, 2018"Uncle Jesse" was an Air Force Veteran, devoted Dallas Cowboy fan, Dr Pepper retiree. He was one of a kind, always quick to joke. Father figure to some, loved by so many, Uncle Jess will be remembered by all. Family celebrated his life February 21, 2018 in Marlin, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
