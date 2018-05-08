Betty GomezMay 10, 1958 - May 4, 2018In Loving Memory of a beautiful woman and mother, Betty Gomez, 59, of Waco, passed away Friday May 4, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Bertran Bilton officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 8, at the funeral home.Betty was born May 10, 1958 to Fidel and Sandra Gomez. She loved life and her family. Betty was always social and very friendly. She loved to dance and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her father, Fidel Gomez.Betty is survived by her three sons: Joe Melendez, Daniel Melendez, and Michael Melendez; daughters-in-law, Ruby Melendez and Becky Melendez; four grandchildren, Alyssa Melendez, Daniel Melendez, Elyah Melendez, and Michael Melendez; mother, Sandra Gomez; and seven siblings, Angel and Lupe Rivas, Fidela and Felix Ursua, Mary and Jimmy Alemon, Elsie and Charles Salazar, Mona and Antonio Martinez, and Allie and Joe; as well as many nephews, nieces, and lots of friends.She will be truly missed.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
