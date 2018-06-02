Verner Z. GoldsmithMarch 1, 1941 - May 27, 2018Verner Zachary Goldsmith passed away, May, 27, 2018, after a three year courageous battle with cancer. Mass of the Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West, Texas, with Father Joe Geleney and Deacon Rae Carter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West. Rosary will be 5:00 p.m., with visitation to follow 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.Verner, affectionately known as Bo, was born March 1, 1941, to Marvin Goldsmith and Ann Holecek Goldsmith. He attended St. Mary's School of West and West High School before joining the Army. He married the love of his life, Ethel Mae "Elly" Schraeder, of Riesel, Texas, April 25, 1970, and they shared 48 wonderful years of marriage.By trade, Bo was known as a gifted carpenter. For over 50 years he built and remodeled homes in the Central Texas area. In 1973, he became partner in ownership of Czech Way Builders, and in 1981, started Verner Goldsmith Construction. He also worked as general contractor for Don Young and Associates. He and Elly enjoyed working together on projects, their final being a remodel of their home so Bo could oversee the work. He was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church of Waco, Knights of Columbus Post 1358, and American Legion Post 0345.Bo was proud of his Czech heritage, loved polka music, and spoke the language fluently. He was known for his friendly, kind-hearted, happy spirit, beautiful smile, and love for his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren. Bo never met a stranger and made helping others a priority throughout his life. Friends and family could always count on a good time and much laughter anytime Bo was present. For many years he was an avid Lorena Leopard fan and enjoyed volunteering his time to build the old high school press box years ago.Bo was predeceased by his parents, mother-in-law and step father-in-law, Alvine Schraeder Knudson and Emroy Knudson; brothers-in-law, Jim Schraeder, Buddy Schraeder, and Terald Weaver; and sister-in-law, Madeline Schraeder.He is survived by his loving wife, Elly; four daughters, Tamara Roznos and husband, Kevin, of Robinson, Tonya Reynolds and husband, Tom, of Bosqueville, Tasha Delony and husband, Jason, of Lorena, and Trena Goldsmith and John Charette, also of Lorena; twelve grandchildren, Rhett and Reid Roznos of Robinson, Spencer Roznos and wife, Addason, of Aubrey, Brandon, Braylon, Blaine, and Blake Reynolds of Bosqueville, Hannah, Hunter, and Hayden Delony of Lorena, and Cody and Bailey Goldsmith, also of Lorena; sister and brother-in-law, Blanche and Pete Parkinson of Vancouver, Washington; sisters-in-law, Betty Schraeder of Riesel, and Doris Weaver of Rex, Georgia; and brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Betty Schraeder of The Woodlands.Pallbearers will be: Joe Holecek, Jimmie Holecek, David Holecek, T.J. "Tommy" Holecek, Nathan Holecek, Stephen Holecek, and Scott Sherman.Honorary pallbearers will be: Dan Pokluda, Larry Holecek, Marvin Gerik, Jr.; his grandsons; and the many sub-contractors and employees with whom he shared countless years of friendship.The family would like to thank Dr. Talukdar and staff of Baylor Scott and White Oncology, Dr. Stewart, Dr. Perez, and staff of Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Pulmonary of Waco, and Providence Hospice for the outstanding care given to our beloved husband and father. In addition, we are grateful to our neighbors the Michna, Reyna, Svovoda, and Wilcox families for their love and support. Our family was blessed beyond measure by the many compassionate caregivers and friends who helped Dad fight his illness with faith, true grit, charm, and determination.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Waco Building Fund, or St. Mary's Catholic Church of West.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
