Bobby GoforthMay 28, 1937 - May 14, 2018Bobby Goforth, 80 of Waco, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Park Lake Drive Baptist Church.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

