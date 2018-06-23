Martin J. GinnaneOctober 12, 1932 - June 22, 2018Martin J. (Marty) Ginnane, 86, of Waco, husband of Marilyn Ginnane, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, June 22, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will start at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 25, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m.Full obituary will be forthcoming. Sign the Family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

