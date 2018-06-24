Martin GinnameOct. 12, 1932 - June 22, 2018Martin (Marty) Ginnane, 85, of Waco, husband of Marilyn Ginnane, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, June 22, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 26, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. The Rosary Service will be 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 25, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, followed by a visitation from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.Marty was born, October 12, 1932, in Chicago, IL, to Martin and Bridget Ginnane. He graduated from St. Rita High School. After high school graduation he served in the military. Upon completion of his military service, he attended Loyola University of Chicago and became a CPA.He married the love of his life, Marilyn Moroney, on October 18, 1958. They were married for 59 years and raised six children. Marty was an amazing husband, father, papa and friend. He had a joyful and incredible smile that he shared with all he met. He worked for M&M Mars for 32 years, first in Chicago and then was transferred to Waco in 1974. He retired from M&M Mars in 1992. In his retirement he and Marilyn did extensive traveling and achieved his goal of attending all four major tennis tournaments.Marty was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church for 44 years. He served on the Caritas Board, the School Board of Reicher High School, and St. Louis Church Financial Council. His Catholic faith guided him throughout his life.Marty was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph Patrick Ginnane; infant son, Timothy Michael Ginnane; son-in-law, Joseph Dvorsky III; loving aunts, Catherine Harvey and Nora Reid; and cousin, Thomas Harvey.Marty is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, of Waco; children, Mary Dvorsky, of Waco, Kathy Rimlinger and husband, Scott, of New Braunfels, Peggy Dvorsky and husband, Robert, of Kingwood, Jean Fallas and husband, Richard, of Waco, and James Ginnane of Waco; brother-in-law, Reverend William Moroney, Missionary of Africa; grandchildren, Megan and husband, Keith Waldrop, Adam and wife, Edie Rimlinger, Michael and wife, Kristen Dvorsky, Joseph and wife, Jana Dvorsky, Zachary Rimlinger, Katelyn Dvorsky, Shelby Rimlinger, Justin Dvorsky, Mary Katherine Dvorsky, Kristen Fallas, Sarah Fallas, Matthew Dvorsky, Jacob Fallas and Jeremy Fallas; great-grandchildren, Austin, Abby and Ava Waldrop, Olivia and William Rimlinger, Jack and Maggie Dvorsky, Emerson and Caroline Dvorsky.Pallbearers will be Adam Rimlinger, Michael Dvorsky, Joseph Dvorsky, Zachary Rimlinger, Justin Dvorsky, Matthew Dvorsky, Jacob Fallas and Jeremy Fallas.Memorials may be made to St. Louis Catholic School, 2208 North 23rd Street, Waco, TX 76708; Reicher Catholic High School, 2102 North 23rd Street, Waco, TX 76708; or the charity of your choice.Sign the Family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
